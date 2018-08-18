Menu
Login
Kofi Annan at the United Nations' Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: AP
Kofi Annan at the United Nations' Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: AP
News

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies

by Staff writers
18th Aug 2018 7:51 PM

FORMER United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan has died at age 80.

Mr Annan is reported to have died in the early hours of Saturday in Switzerland.

He was the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006.

He was founder and Chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

The United Nations Migration Agency confirmed his death in a tweet, saying: "Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary: former @UN Secretary General @KofiAnnan. A life well lived. A life worth celebrating."

 

 

 

MORE TO COME.

death editors picks kofi annan secretary general un

Top Stories

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    News ONE selfless, good deed a week - that's all it takes for Cannonvale parents, Caroline and Grant to teach their five children a valuable lesson.

    Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation

    Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation

    News Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation.

    Hook-up an island squid on your jig

    Hook-up an island squid on your jig

    News Hook-up an island squid on your jig.

    Water police on the hunt for sailing kayak

    Water police on the hunt for sailing kayak

    News Water police on the hunt for sailing kayak.

    Local Partners