Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies

Kofi Annan at the United Nations' Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: AP

FORMER United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan has died at age 80.

Mr Annan is reported to have died in the early hours of Saturday in Switzerland.

He was the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006.

He was founder and Chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

The United Nations Migration Agency confirmed his death in a tweet, saying: "Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary: former @UN Secretary General @KofiAnnan. A life well lived. A life worth celebrating."

