Amazing transformation of homeless dog

TWO months ago, Kojak was more rat than dog - bald and mangy from head to toe.

Apart from a few patches of chocolate fur, skinny 10-month-old Kojak was suffering from chronic skin conditions including mange, and was under attack from demodex mites.

Animal Welfare League of Queensland shelter vets believed Kojak had been suffering since he was a young pup.

Before … Picture: Animal Welfare League of Queensland.

But now, the enthusiastic dog has a full coat of luscious chocolate fur and is ready to find a home of his own.

Rehoming manager Melinda Phipps said Kojak - named after the bald, lollipop-sucking detective of 1970s television - had also put on weight and looked totally different to when he first arrived at the shelter.

Kojak when he was bald. Picture: Animal Welfare League of Queensland.

"It's been quite a few months in growing his fur back … but he looks fantastic," she said.

And now that Kojak's fur was back, vets were able to distinguish what they thought his two predominant breeds might be - Australian kelpie and staffy.

AWLQ staff member Keesha Morris with Kojak, who feels much better. Picture Mike Batterham

"He's a typical teenage sort of working breed, he's really playful and loves to have a cuddle," Ms Phipps said.

"He's pretty active and a little bit cheeky. He's a very affectionate dog.

"Considering what he's been through, the number of vet treatments and checks he's had to have, he's a really lovely boy."

Kojak now has all his fur back. Picture Mike Batterham

Kojak was dumped at the pound before AWLQ took him on and nursed him back to health.

Ms Phipps said Kojak already knew his name, walked well on a leash and knew how to sit and drop. Kojak was learning how to stay and loved to play with his soccer ball.

He is now available for adoption, is desexed, microchipped and vaccinated.