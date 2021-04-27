Menu
SA-made film Mortal Kombat has won a closely contested battle at the US box office to claim the top spot on its opening weekend.
Kombat slays ’em at US box office

by Patrick McDonald
27th Apr 2021 3:45 PM
South Australian made action film Mortal Kombat has topped the US box office on its opening weekend, narrowly beating a Japanese anime competitor.

Based on the long-running video game series, Mortal Kombat has made $US23.3m ($A29.9m) since opening there on Friday, compared to $US19.5m ($A25m) for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, according to website Box Office Mojo.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion in Mortal Kombat. Picture: Warner Bros
In third place was another battle between two cinema giants: Godzilla vs. Kong, which made a further $US4.3m ($A5.5m) to take its American total since opening four weeks ago to $US86.7m ($A111.3m).

Globally, Mortal Kombat - which was filmed in 2019 at South Australian locations including Coober Pedy, Leigh Creek, Mount Crawford and Port Adelaide, and features visual effects by Adelaide companies - is estimated to have already made more than $US50m ($A64m).

A scene from the new Mortal Kombat film made on location in South Australia.
Originally projected to gross $US10-12m on its opening weekend in North America, Mortal Kombat took $US9m from 3073 cinemas on its first day alone.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is a film sequel to the 2019 Japanese animated TV series, which in turn was based on a popular manga comic series.

It has already become Japan's highest-grossing film ever with $US350m ($A450m) in ticket sales.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

