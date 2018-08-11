Menu
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following an armed robbery at Koongal. Picture: Queensland Police
Have you seen the bad-cut bandit?

by Kate Kyriacou
11th Aug 2018 10:22 AM

A MAN with a distinctive hairstyle, who was seen riding a childs scooter, has robbed a service station with a pair of scissors.

Police have released images of the man who terrorised a young woman working behind the counter of the Koongal service station, in Rockhampton, at 9.20pm.

Police said the man, clad in a high-vis jumper, rode a childs scooter into the Thozet Rd store, threatened the attendant with the scissors and demanded cash and cigarettes.

He is described as 170cm tall with a solid build and black hair, cut in a distinctive Mohawk style.

He was wearing an orange high-vis jumper, dark coloured cargo pants, work boots and was carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone who recognised the man should call police.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

 

 

 

