Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kristina Keneally in the Labor caucus meeting at Parliament House House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith
Kristina Keneally in the Labor caucus meeting at Parliament House House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith
Politics

Keneally forced to defend refugee comments

by Anthony Galloway
3rd Jun 2019 5:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR'S  new shadow home affairs minister, Kristina Keneally, has defended previous comments suggesting refugees on Manus Island and Nauru should be resettled in Australia instead of the United States.

Senator Keneally has come under fire from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton for a ­series of columns she wrote for the Guardian Australia website before entering parliament, in which she also called for a royal commission into ­Australia's offshore detention of children.

New Labor leader Anthony Albanese yesterday unveiled his shadow frontbench, giving Senator Keneally the task of taking the fight to Mr Dutton as Opposition spokeswoman for home affairs and immigration.

In a 2017 column, Senator Keneally suggested Malcolm Turnbull should "bring the refugees to Australia" amid doubts about whether Donald Trump would honour a refugee swap deal.

"If the boats have stopped because of turnbacks and other efforts, why does Australia need to keep detaining refugees in offshore detention ­facilities?" she wrote.

In a column two years earlier, Senator Keneally called for a royal commission into Australia's offshore processing of children following the release of the Australian Human Rights Commission's report into the situation.

The former NSW premier told the Herald Sun she no longer thought there needed to be a royal commission because the children were now off Manus and Nauru.

She said she supported the US trade swap deal and her reservations were about whether the agreement would be honoured.

 

Labor leader Anthony Albanese announces his new shadow cabinet. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
Labor leader Anthony Albanese announces his new shadow cabinet. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

"Whilst I fully support offshore processing, boat turnbacks where it's safe to do so, and regional resettlement, I do not believe offshore processing needs to be indefinite detention and necessarily cruel," Senator Keneally said.

"I would strongly urge the government to sit down as soon as possible with New Zealand - there is a solution that can be reached regarding the special visa class (to ban them from then entering Australia)."

In other appointments, Queensland MP Jim Chalmers will take on the role of shadow treasurer as expected - taking over from Chris Bowen, who has been given the health portfolio. Victorian-based deputy leader Richard Marles will continue as Labor's spokesman for defence.

Former leader Bill Shorten has been given the role of spokesman for the National Disability Insurance Scheme as well as government services.

The shadow Cabinet will include 12 men and 12 women, with Mr Albanese saying all were there "on merit".

anthony.galloway@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
alp kristina keneally politics refugees

Top Stories

    Man goes on crime sprees throughout the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Man goes on crime sprees throughout the Whitsundays

    Crime Car thefts, burglaries and thefts among man's charges.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:45 AM
    Cannabis used for 'pain relief'

    premium_icon Cannabis used for 'pain relief'

    Crime A Proserpine man was caught drug driving.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:30 AM
    JOBS: The Adani coal mine positions earning more than $200K

    premium_icon JOBS: The Adani coal mine positions earning more than $200K

    News Workers in this role will earn more than $200,000 a year

    SUPER SIX: The talking points from Round 8 in AFL Mackay

    premium_icon SUPER SIX: The talking points from Round 8 in AFL Mackay

    AFL Saints and Swans still in form.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM