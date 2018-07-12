Backlash against Kylie Jenner magazine cover

KYLIE Jenner's latest magazine cover is turning heads and raising eyebrows - but this time it's not for what you'd expect.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is used to copping criticism over her clothing or looks but this time it's a Forbes magazine cover that has everyone talking.

The reality television star turned business woman has graced the front page of the business magazine's August issue, which ranks the most successful female entrepreneurs in America.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest person on the fourth annual ranking of Forbes’ America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Picture: Twitter

According to the publication, at the ripe, young age of just 20-years-old, Jenner has amassed $900 million ($A1.2 billion) since launching her cult beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, less than three years ago. This makes her the youngest person on the fourth annual ranking of America's Richest Self-Made Women.

By comparison, her 37-year-old sister Kim Kardashian-West - and arguably the most famous of the Kardashian-Jenner family - is worth an estimated $350 million ($A475 million).

And that's just the beginning. Forbes estimates that within the next year, Jenner will be the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female, trumping Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23.

Snapchat founder Evan Spiegal also became a billionaire in his early 20s, but it will be Jenner who will surpass these social media magnates - and by using their platforms to grow her business and brand.

"Social media is an amazing platform," Jenner told Forbes about her brand strategy.

"I have such easy access to my fans and my customers."

The cosmetic queen has 110 million followers in Instagram.

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.



Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) 11 July 2018

But while such huge success at such a young age would usually be lauded, the reaction to Jenner's cover has been anything but for the most part, with people calling the reality TV star and Forbes out on the "self-made" description.

A proper self-made entrepreneur, critics have argued, wouldn't rely on family wealth and an existing brand to launch their own venture. Or, as Dictionary.com cheekily tweeted, "self-made" means "having succeeded in life unaided".