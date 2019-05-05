Kylie reveals how cancer ruined baby hopes

The star leaves the BBC Radio 2 studios in London last week. Picture: Matrix

The star leaves the BBC Radio 2 studios in London last week. Picture: Matrix

Kylie Minogue has opened up about her harrowing battle with breast cancer and how it ruined her chances of having a baby.

The pop princess told Sunday Times Style her 2005 diagnosis "changed everything".

"I was 36 when I had my diagnosis (breast cancer). Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things.'

Minogue, who has found new love with Paul Solomons, the creative director of British GQ, said she was determined to remain positive.

"I don't want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don't know.

Kylie Minogue has found happiness with Paul Solomons. Picture: Getty

"I'm 50 now, and I'm more at ease with my life. I can't say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You've got to accept where you are and get on with it."

Minogue told the magazine she had found "happiness" with new partner Paul Solomons.

The star leaves the BBC Radio 2 studios in London last week. Picture: Matrix

"I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right."

She shared: "I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does.

"Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

Minogue will play the famous afternoon Legend Sunday slot of the Glastonbury festival in June.

She was previously booked to play at the festival in 2005 but was forced to cancel after her breast cancer diagnosis.