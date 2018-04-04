Kylie Minogue’s ex-fiance: ‘f**k it, let go’

THE man who broke Kylie Minogue's heart has caused her fresh grief - by telling her to "get over it".

British actor Joshua Sasse, 30, issued a thinly-veiled dig on Instagram days after Kylie told The Sunshe got things badly wrong with her ex-fiance and was better off without him.

In a rambling post referring to leaking roofs and ocean waves, Sasse wrote: "Whatever it is that's happening to you, you have to know, and always remember; It's. Not. Personal."

He added: "When you lose someone in your life - none of it is personal.

"Don't hold on to it - the minute you let go of trying to control everything it will all come back to you and then you realise none of it matters and then you can carry on with your life. #letgo #f***kit #itsnotpersonal."

Kylie, 49, opened up to The Sun at the weekend about her devastating split from Sasse, who she suspected of cheating, in February last year.

She got engaged to the Londoner, 30, six months after meeting on the set of US TV series Galavant.

The Aussie star, who releases new album Golden on Friday, said: "Once I was on my own it was better."

And she told Red magazine the engagement was an experiment, adding: "I don't think marriage is for me."

Sasse, who started dating actress Harriet Collings weeks after the split, was jilted days before their February wedding.

