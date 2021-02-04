Kyrgios erases girlfriend from his memory

Nick Kyrgios appears to have deleted all but one image of his girlfriend on Instagram after she posted a cryptic message about "cheaters" this week.

Chiara Passari didn't mention any names or reference the Aussie tennis star in her post, which was uploaded to her Instagram story.

"Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they're being unfaithful," it read.

Passari added the caption "It keeps getting better y'all", with several upside down smiling emojis.

Mysterious ...

All but one of Kyrgios’ loved-up posts have been deleted.

Kyrgios' Instagram feed was full of photos and loving posts about his new flame, who he started dating in the middle of last year as he returned to his home city of Canberra during the pandemic.

However, as of Thursday morning, many of the gushing posts about Passari appeared to have been deleted, except for one early on in their relationship.

A snap of the pair at a bar with the caption "happiness is found" remains on Kyrgios' social media page but all other posts involving Passari seem to have been wiped.

It also appears the world No. 47, who is in Melbourne preparing for the Australian Open, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday, is no longer following Passari on Instagram.

Kyrgios first hinted his romance with Passari was blossoming when he posted a photo of the two of them together in car, and continued to upload happy snaps with his new love interest to social media.

In July he said "I love you" and in August he was positively swooning in very public fashion.

"Imagine having a best friend, falling in love with them and going through the fire together … hand in hand," Kyrgios captioned a photo of the pair. "Imagine that. My universe. My Soulmate. Till infinity."

In November Kyrgios wrote "I don't take these days for granted" and his last public post about Passari came on New Year's Day.

"There will always be struggle, you just have to choose who you struggle with. 2021 you know that my energy will always be the same, authentic and free," he said.

However, these posts no longer exist on Kyrgios' Instagram page.

Passari still has multiple photos with Kyrgios on her Instagram profile, and her last post featuring the 25-year-old was published on December 21. "In love with your conversation," Passari captioned a picture of the pair in a car.

Before Passari, Kyrgios was dating Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. But in May last year, the couple - who had been spotted together at an NBA game and watching each other's tennis matches - confirmed they were no longer in a relationship.

"We just went our separate ways," Kyrgios told fans during a video game live stream. "Unfortunately things didn't work out. We had some fun memories."

Kalinskaya later clarified Kyrgios was a "good person" and "did nothing" after posting cryptic messages on Instagram at the time of their split.

"We broke up. We aren't friends," she wrote. "I understand you are his friends and it's cool but I'm not going to talk about him. Have some respect for me as well please."

Kyrgios sat out much of last year because of COVID-19, opting against rejoining the ATP Tour even when matches resumed and deciding not to travel overseas for the French Open and US Open.

He became the voice of reason during the pandemic, calling out rivals such as Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev for flouting rules designed to protect against the spread of the virus.

But Kyrgios is back on court on his home turf, warming up for the Australian Open by playing at the Murray River Open. He won his first match against Alexandre Muller 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) and beat Harry Bourchier in his second, despite spitting the dummy and threatening to walk off the court after being slapped with a time violation.

Originally published as Kyrgios erases girlfriend from his memory