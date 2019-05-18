Labor campaign has been a family affair

PETER and Dorothy Colby have spent the past 15 months rallying their support behind their daughter and her bid for the seat of Dawson.

Mr and Mrs Colby are the parents of the Labor candidate Belinda Hassan.

"Belinda's always been a good girl. She's educated and very dedicated,” said Mr Colby.

"She's always been pretty cluey. Whenever she was given lollies she would hang on to them and instead of eating them she would turn around and sell them.”

Ms Hassan's mum said she never expected her daughter to run for federal government but knew she would do something to serve the community.

"I always knew she would do a lot of good things in life, she always has. She supports a lot of charities and people who are underprivileged and she already fights for this town,” Mrs Colby said, fighting off tears.

"When she told us she was going to run for federal member we were pretty proud. She said, she was thinking of doing something that might involve a bit of work for us.”

This "bit of work” Mrs Colby spoke of includes, holding up signs at the side of the road through wind and rain, handing out how-to-vote cards and general canvassing of friends, family and neighbours.

Something the two of them say they were more than happy to do.

One of Ms Hassan's five siblings was also at the Bucasia State School polling station in support of her sister.

Juanita, Ms Hassan's sister, had travelled from Townsville today for the election and said Ms Hassan was a perfect fit for a job as a federal MP.

"She was a bossy sister, but that's okay because I can hold my own. Both her and I were, and are, pretty forthright and got involved with social justice and community service,” Ms Juanita Hassan said.

Tonight the Hassans will gather with extended family members and supporters to watch the final decision.

"If she wins, I will have one grog. Only one though, I'm not a big drinker - that will be enough for me,” Mr Colby said.