Cars drive along Shute Harbour Road near Proserpine through floodwaters. This is one of the roads Labor claims is at risk of funding cuts. Picture: Peter Wallis
Politics

Labor ‘caught out’ in road cuts error: Mander

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
30th Oct 2020 5:55 PM
THE LNP says “double counting” is behind claims it will cut funding allocated for road projects in Mackay, Whitsundays and Burdekin regions to pay for a new Gold Coast highway.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham claimed seven local road projects were at risk under the LNP’s plan.

He said these included the $25 million Proserpine-Shute Harbour Rd, the $5 million Glenella Connection Rd and the $18 million Peak Downs Highway upgrade (Mackay-Eton).

LNP shadow treasurer Tim Mander said the claims were based on Labor “double counting projects in their costings” which were already allocated under the LNP’s $1 billion SEQ Congestion Busting Fund.

“The LNP is increasing road funding by $1.7 billion which is clearly outlined in our costings,” Mr Mander said.

“Every existing budgeted road in the Mackay and Whitsunday region will be delivered under the LNP and we will build even more.

“Labor doesn’t have a budget or plan and cut $12 billion of infrastructure spending over the past five years.”

But Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said it was the Opposition that had in fact been caught out on election eve.

“They are recklessly promising to deliver a surplus within four years and now we’re seeing the reckless approach they are taking to find savings in the budget for their secret regional roads cuts,” Mrs Gilbert said.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack today announced that road safety upgrades had begun on the $18 million Peak Downs Highway (Mackay-Eton) project.

This is one of the roads that Labor claimed was under threat.

