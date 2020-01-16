Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: 'I don't care what the science says, I have this particular view and I'm just going to say we shouldn't adopt a policy'," Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.
Politics

Labor MP links climate deniers to anti-vax

by Rebecca Gredley
16th Jan 2020 10:38 AM

ARGUING against the science of climate change is similar to not believing in vaccinations, a senior federal Labor MP says.

Tony Burke, a former sustainability and environment minister, says the Morrison government's climate policies continue to be watered down by a handful of MPs who don't believe in climate change.

"Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: 'I don't care what the science says, I have this particular view and I'm just going to say we shouldn't adopt a policy'," Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.

More Stories

Show More
anti vacciantion climate change federal labor labor mp science

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man ‘didn’t feel the need to get tasered’

        premium_icon Man ‘didn’t feel the need to get tasered’

        Crime Police threatened to use a taser on a man who ‘walked aggressively’ towards them.

        Pipe, lock pick alleged found in early morning intercept

        premium_icon Pipe, lock pick alleged found in early morning intercept

        Crime Police allege a vehicle was found with drug utensils and a lock pick when they...

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        News Father and son reported missing found safe and well

        Cruise director a ‘hero’ after saving stranded guests

        premium_icon Cruise director a ‘hero’ after saving stranded guests

        People and Places Flashback: Barry Dean used his yacht for rescues after Cyclone Ada 50 years ago.