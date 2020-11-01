Labor cruises home in all Ipswich seats
WITH about 70 per cent of the vote counted, Labor has cruised home in all four Ipswich seats.
Bundamba and Jordan have given Labor the biggest tick of approval thus far, with Lance McCallum and Charis Mullen getting more than 56% of the vote each in their respective electorates.
In Ipswich and Ipswich West, Jennifer Howard and Jim Madden are also miles ahead.
Bundamba
68.9% counted
Lance McCallum (ALP): 56.91%
Rob Shearman (LNP): 14.85%
Sharon Bell: One Nation: 15.10%
Danielle Mutton: Greens: 9.79%
Angela Lowery (Animal Justice): 3.35%
Ipswich
69.13% counted
Jennifer Howard (ALP): 52.83%
Scott O'Connell (LNP): 20.41%
Suzie Holmes (One Nation): 13.49%
Pat Walsh (Greens): 8.09%
Shelly Morton (Legalise Cannabis): 5.19%
Ipswich West
72.93% counted
Jim Madden (ALP): 51.84%
Chris Green (LNP): 20.82%
Gary Duffy (One Nation): 14.5%
Raven Wolf (Greens): 6.17%
Anthony Hopkins (Legalise Cannabis): 4.27%
Clem Grieger (Civil Liberties and Motorists): 1.59%
Karakan Kochardy (Independent): 0.81%
Jordan
72.18% counted
Charis Mullen (ALP): 56.87%
Andrew Mooney (LNP): 22.27%
Neil Symes (One Nation): 10.43%
Navdeep Sidhu (Greens): 10.43%