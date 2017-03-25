Lace up your dancing shoes

MUSICALLY TALENTED: The Bushwackers will be one of many performers at Wintermoon.

IT'S that time of year again where we welcome a number of festivals to the Whitsundays - and first to grace the region is Wintermoon Festival.

The festival will celebrate its 21st birthday during the Labour Day long weekend, from April 28 to May 1, with festivities in its idyllic rural setting at Cameron's Pocket midway between Mackay and Proserpine.

The longevity of this festival is a tribute to the organisers' skills in creating an ever evolving family friendly festival with an exciting mix of music, dance, poetry, market stalls, music and craft workshops and more.

Such factors appeal to people of all ages from all walks of life.

Wintermoon is renowned Australia wide for the broad variety of music it features.

Whether it be acoustic, blues, roots, bluegrass, Celtic, gypsy or country, everyone finds a place in the diverse program.

In 21 years, many acts have left a lasting impression on their Wintermoon audience and the 2017 program promises to cleverly blend returning favourites with exciting new acts.

The Bushwackers Band, The Damian Howard Band and the Round Mountain Girls are among the long list of popular headline acts.

The program is jam packed with duos and soloists featuring on multiple stages stretching from Friday afternoon to Monday afternoon.

The Wintermoon camping experience is part of the joy of this small festival - and there are five camping areas to choose from this year - St Helens Creek, Wintermoon Tentsite, Orange Grove Creekside, Orange Grove Hillside and Stony Creek.

These camp sites are filling fast with campers able to set up their temporary placement from April 22.

For those who don't have a tent, tent hire is also available.

Day tickets will also be available throughout the festival, with the program running daily from 8am to midnight.

For a short drive, experience a very special festival which is bound to make a lasting impression.

For more information visit www.wintermoonfestival. com.

Dance fever

WHAT: Wintermoon festival

WHERE: Camerons Pocket

WHEN: April 28 -May 1

COST: See website for full details

TICKETS: Call Chris Cann 4958 8390