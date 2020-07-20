Ladder upset prompts interesting battle on the board

Darts League round 14 - Contributed by Jamie Maher

This week saw a few changes to the league standings after completing two thirds of the competition.

There were only two matches this round, with Cannonvale’s Andy Peel hosting Jubilee Pocket’s Jamie Maher.

In two seasons, Jamie has yet to record a victory over last year’s defending champion, and play started off slowly for both players with the match standing at 2/2.

Both players snapped into action after the little break and scoring came a bit more freely. Jamie managed to claim a tight 6/4 victory and continues to about just hold onto the coat tails of those in the top four positions.

After that one, Ross Gallichan of Bowen took on Pete Gent who is playing his darts out of Melbourne currently.

Pete has been showing some great signs of improvement lately, and so too has his opponent. A couple of 140’s each in this match, which Ross took out 6/3.

That win allowed Ross to leap into 3rd place at the expense of Andy Peel, and that result also meant that Pete, for the first time this year, was able to get himself off the bottom of the ladder thanks to leg difference over Ken Todd.

That should be an interesting battle for the rest of the year.

The league is proudly sponsored by Hogs Breath Cafe Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach. Thank you for your support.

Confirmation of Results

J Maher def A Peel 6/4

R Gallichan def P Gent 6/3

League Ladder

1. C Williams 28pts

2. G Birse 24pts

3. R Gallichan 21pts

4. A Peel 20pts

5. J Maher 17pts

6. R Coutts 12pts

7. P Gent 7pts

8. K Todd 7pts