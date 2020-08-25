Menu
Sydney Hotshots Show perform at the Sarina Leagues Club on Friday, October 16.
Humour

Ladies night to leave Sarina breathless – in a COVID-safe way

Staff writers
25th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content

HAND sanitiser and masks have never been as sexy as they’re about to be in Sarina.

The Sydney Hotshots are about to send temperatures rising in a COVID safe way when they present their Secret Fantasies tour that will leave the ladies breathless.

For one night and one show only, the men will do their thing in an exclusive ladies night experience at the Sarina Leagues Club.

Something like a global pandemic won’t keep these men down with organisers designing a show with masks, sanitiser and temperature checks at the door to make the night of entertainment a safe and fun one.

“Sydney’s Hotshots have been hard at work putting together their most exciting show ever,” organisers said.

“With over 20 years of touring, they have developed their show into an unforgettable ladies night experience that will leave their audience breathless.

“The show also promises interaction with the audience including being brought up onto the stage, romanced and serenaded by the handsome men of Sydney’s Hotshots.

“It’s the most fun a girl can have standing up; they will be screaming and laughing and thoroughly entertained for an unforgettable night.”

The Sydney Hotshots take to the Sarina Leagues Club on Friday, October 16.

