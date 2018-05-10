Lady Brahmans reach new heights

RUGBY LEAGUE: Proserpine women's Brahmans players Shanay Taylor and captain Adeline Poid travelled up to Townsville to compete in the annual Foley Shield in the region's representative side on Saturday morning.

The Mackay women's team cleaned up first against Townsville slaughtering them 48-6 and backed it up the next day against Cairns with a convincing win 36-0.

Poid said after Cairns played Townsville on the Saturday and beat them by quite a margin, the team was preparing for a tough game against them Sunday morning.

However the attack and defence of the Mackay team outmatched their opponents.

"Everything that our coach and ex-Australian Jillaroo player Deanna Turner put to us at training was definitely put to the field,” Poid said.

"We looked like a very professional team.

"Being coached by Deanna was really good, so much knowledge and I definitely learnt a bit more for on the field.

"I felt I played pretty well in my centre position.

"Never got to get a try, but put my winger over and also kicked a few conversions, something that I enjoy doing most.”

However the trophy wasn't the only win for Poid after she received a phone call this week informing her she could pull on the the North Queensland Marlins jersey for the third time.

Poid said she was saddened some fellow friends and Brahman teammates didn't get the call, but urged them to put it down to knowledge and experience and continue to enjoy the opportunities for women in league in years to come.

"This year, new pathways for women's league has been created for more opportunities,” Poid said.

"From the games on the weekend, there was also an 'emerging team' announced who's game will be played before the Marlins take the field next weekend.”

At this carnival there will be a QLD Country Women's team selected to compete in the National Women's Championships from May 31 to June 3 on the Gold Coast.

Players from Northern Marlins not selected get the chance to make the emerging team to compete in the QRLA Grade Women's divisional Emerging Carnival at the same venue.

"I'd be happy to make either side,” Poid said.

The lady Brahmans play Moranbah Miners, last year's grand final winners, this weekend.

The Brahmans are still calling for new players to join training on Tuesday and Thursday 6.30pm - 7.30pm at Les Stagg oval in Proserpine.