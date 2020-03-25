Lagoon among council closures from tomorrow

CLOSED: The Airlie Beach Lagoon will be closed indefinitely to slow the spread of COVID-19

CLOSED: The Airlie Beach Lagoon will be closed indefinitely to slow the spread of COVID-19 Peter Carruthers

IN A BID to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the region, Whitsunday Regional Council will temporarily close a number of its services.

The closure will include all of Council's aquatic facilities across the Whitsunday region, as well as all council libraries from tomorrow, March 26.

The announcements were made earlier today following last night's sweeping ban on many non-essential services.

The aquatic closure will impact swimming pools at Bowen, Collinsville and Proserpine and waterparks at Bowen and Proserpine.

The virus measures also mean the indefinite closure of the iconic Airlie Beach lagoon from 9pm tonight.

All libraries will be closed from March 26, with home delivery services also ceasing.

This measure follows an earlier measure placed by Whitsunday council banning the use of public access computers in libraries.

In a Facebook post the council urged the community to look out for each other.

"Our priority is for the health and safety of the community," the post said.

"(We) urge everyone to look out for friends and family in the following weeks and months ahead."

