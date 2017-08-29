24°
Lagoon decking knocked on the head after Clark blackflip

Peter Carruthers | 29th Aug 2017 8:59 AM
Councillor Dave Clark withdrew his support for a $300,000 deck at the Airlie Beach lagoon last week.
Councillor Dave Clark withdrew his support for a $300,000 deck at the Airlie Beach lagoon last week. Peter Carruthers

A DECK worth $300,000 to be built in front of two restaurants in the Airlie Beach lagoon precinct was scuttled at last week's meeting of the Whitsunday Regional Council.

The original resolution moved by councillor Jan Clifford earlier this month passed with a slim majority at the time.

However, last week council heard a notice of repeal after councillor Dave Clark backflipped on the project.

The repeal motion was won with mayor Andrew Willcox, Cr Ron Petterson and Cr Clifford supporting the deck and Dave Clark, Mike Brunker, John Collins and Peter Ramage deciding to reject the proposal.

The outdoor platform would have been built under the two large fig trees near the changing room building, which backs on to pedestrian access to Mr Bones Pizza and the Treehouse restaurant.

Cr Brunker said he had "some concern that only one business can use the decking”.

Cr Clarke said he "was definitely not against the project (but) wanted to know where the money was coming from”.

Money for the project was to come from an engineering surplus.

Cr Ramage said he believed the project had value but questioned the spending of an engineering reserve.

"Hopefully in a budget review our directors can find some money that is left over from other projects that can go towards this, not out of an engineering reserve,” he said.

Cr Clifford said she was disappointed the deck did not get the green light.

"It's just a dead corner, you can't grow things under those trees. It would have tidied up the whole area,” she said.

The Division 1 councillor noted all those opposed to the lagoon decking represented the northern part of the electorate.

"I think there is a bit of a double standard going on that they may want to look at,” she said.

Half of the deck was going to be used for dining and the remaining half was to be used as public space, Cr Clifford said.

"It wasn't just for Mr Bones or the Treehouse. It will open up a whole new area,” she said.

"But it is what it is and I can't beat the numbers.”

Topics:  airlie beach lagoon dave clark deck jan clifford mike brunker whitsunday regional council

