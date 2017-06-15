Lagoon repairs have begun

CONSTRUCTION has finally begun to fix the Airlie Beach Lagoon.

Whitsunday Regional Council is reporting they are on track to deliver the refurbishment of the lagoon by the end of August, with works beginning today.

Investigations after Tropical Cyclone Debbie showed significant damage to the structural integrity of the lagoon.

The refurbishment works will include removing the damaged pebblecrete pool surface and resurfacing the entire pool area with pebblecrete, as well as addressing drainage issues by changing some landscaping around the pool edge, and upgrading some of the facilities and garden beds around the lagoon.

Council originally reported in April that the lagoon would be closed for a month but further investigations revealed the full extent of the damage and in May it was announced the lagoon's re-opening date would be months away and would cost upwards of $400,000.

Repairs began on the Airlie Beach Lagoon on Thursday. Dane Lillingstone

Mayor Andrew Willcox said all council's efforts would be focussed on completing the major works as quickly as possible.

"We know how important the lagoon is for Airlie Beach businesses, our community and our visitors,” he said.

"Last week we asked for suggestions for landscaping improvements from local businesses located near the lagoon, and there were some great ideas put forward.”

Weather permitting, the works are expected to be completed by the end of August with work to be done between Monday to Saturday during the day, and some night works if needed.

Local company Splash Pools Constructions have been engaged for the repairs and the landscaping works will be completed by council's Parks and Gardens team.

More information about the project can be found at whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au or through Whitsunday Regional Council on 4945 0200.