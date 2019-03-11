Lagoon-side cafe to become more 'user friendly'

POWER COUPLE: Grant Restieaux and Beccy Binet have just taken over as the new owners of Airlie Beach cafe Treehouse.

WHITSUNDAY couple Beccy Binet and Grant Restieaux have embarked on the adventure of a lifetime as the new owners of popular Airlie Beach cafe, Treehouse.

The lovebirds brought their dream to roost on Monday morning, taking official ownership of the multi-cuisine eatery which overlooks the Airlie Beach Lagoon.

Ms Binet, originally from Western Australia, and Mr Restieaux, from New Zealand, met at CrossFit Airlie Beach and would often have breakfast together at Treehouse.

The pair have now been together for almost two years and when their favourite cafe went up for sale, they couldn't resist the opportunity.

And while Ms Binet and Mr Restieaux love Treehouse just the way it is, a few minor changes could be on the menu.

Wooden decor, murals and live music are all on the cards, but for now, the new owners just want to settle in and make the cafe their own.

"We bought it because we love it. We think it works really well. We'll obviously put our own spin on it and make it our own. But we're not going to drastically recreate the wheel," Ms Binet said.

"The hours are quite limited at the moment so eventually we'll be opening earlier for breakfast. Once it picks up we'd love to do dinners and make this like a little hub.

"We like that the menu is kind of adaptable to everybody, but we are both quite healthy and we like to eat really well. So I think we'll probably incorporate a few more healthy options and some salads.

"We also want to make it more user-friendly for the lagoon people so you do a few more takeaways like wraps and salads so people can just duck in while they're going for a swim."

Meet Grant Restieaux and Beccy Binet, the new owners of Treehouse, Airlie Beach.

Ms Binet has run restaurants, cafes and wineries in WA and has worked as a chef on a boat in the Whitsundays for the past two years while Mr Restieaux owns a farm in New Zealand.

Between the two of them, they want to infuse part of themselves into the cafe by incorporating meat from Mr Restieaux's farm and wine from WA into the menu.

Local produce will also play a big factor in Mr Restieaux's "paddock to plate" philosophy.

But the pair have attributed their recipe to success to being part of the community and supporting both locals and the tourism industry.

"I think we're quite involved in the community. We have a lot to do with the (CrossFit) gym. Beccy's been around the boats for a long time. I play rugby for the local team (Raiders). We're quite social people," Mr Restieaux said.

Ms Binet added their passion for the cafe would help them go the distance.

"We want to make it a place for the locals as much as tourists. We're really hard workers and once we grab something we grab it and we run with it and put our all into it," she said.

"We're just hoping we can make it a place that can run all year round, having the locals with us and us supporting them as well."