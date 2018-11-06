Lagoon to close for police investigation

LAGOON CLOSURE: Tributes were left at Airlie Beach Lagoon after a 30-year-old Chinese man and his five-year-old son drowned there on October 28.

THE Airlie Beach Lagoon will be temporarily closed tomorrow morning as Queensland Police Service investigate the drowning of two tourists on October 28.

Whitsunday Regional Council said the lagoon will be closed between 5.30am -1pm on November 7 to assist QPS with its coroner's investigation into the tragic incident last week.

The investigation comes as two Chinese tourists, a boy, 5, and his father, 30, were pulled unconscious from the lagoon just over a week ago, but died despite best efforts of bystanders and emergency services.