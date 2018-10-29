Lagoon to reopen following deaths

REOPEN: Whitsunday Regional Council has confirmed the Airlie Beach Lagoon will be back open on Tuesday.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council will share all available information and CCTV footage to Queensland Police, investigating the events at Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday afternoon.

A 30-year-old father and his five-year-old son, both tourists from Asia, died following an incident about 4pm at the popular tourist destination.

Police continue to investigate the day's events and are assisting in the report for the Coroner.

Whitsundays Mayor Andrew Willcox today sent his condolences to the family of the father and son.

"The hearts and prayers of the Whitsunday community are with the family of the father and his son during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

"I would also like to personally praise the efforts of all who assisted during all rescue and resuscitation attempts.”

The lagoon was closed following the incident, but is set to reopen on Tuesday.