Lagoon to stay shut for weeks

IT WILL be at least eight to 10 weeks before locals and visitors to the Whitsundays will be able to take a dip in Airlie's famous lagoon.

The wrath of Cyclone Debbie severely impacted the popular attraction leaving it with a number of defects requiring major attention.

On Tuesday, coordinator of Parks and Gardens at Whitsunday Regional Council, Mark Callaghan, met with project managers to assess the lagoon and its current condition.

"An engineering report has been prepared and the lagoon requires multiple repairs including re-lining and fixing defects in the pool's shell," he said.

"We're (also) trying to repair the pumps which went underwater during the cyclone. We've got to clean existing pump lines as well and pump circulation lines need to be looked at."

So far, three out of five pumps have been repaired. During the course of the pool works, landscaping will also be performed as well as paint work being done on structures.

Mr Callaghan said it was important the public knew it was not the lagoon precinct that was closed but the lagoon pool itself.

Despite having an idea of when the pool would re-open, its completion date was weather dependent, he said.