Laid back and smiling

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Austrian tourists Bernie Pernsteiner and Soshana Nunez have experienced their first moments in the Whitsundays. Jacob Wilson

THE first glance at the Whitsunday region and Airlie Beach is a special moment which many tourists would cherish for their entire lives.

And this was certainly the case for Austrian backpackers Soshana Nunez and Bernie Pernsteiner.

North Queensland is among one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the world, and this is a message Soshana and Bernie have received loud and clear as they continue their journey north to Cairns in coming weeks.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

Soshana: We just arrived on Sunday morning.

Why did you come to Airlie Beach?

Soshana: I just know that a lot of people have been talking about Airlie Beach and they have always said it was really nice and worth a visit. The Whitsunday Islands are also very popular. I heard about the cyclone earlier this year, but don't know very much about it.

What do you love most about the Whitsundays?

Soshana: We just arrived and don't know much about the area yet.

Bernie: I'm really enjoying the clear and blue water, and the weather here is really great. It is just so beautiful here.

What is your favourite attraction?

Soshana: We just arrived in the morning so we haven't had much of a look around yet, but the Airlie Beach foreshore is really beautiful.

What are your plans while you are here?

Soshana: We might have a look around the Whitsunday Islands like Whitehaven and Hamilton Island.

What further travel plans do you have?

Soshana: We will be heading further north to Cairns and will do a bit of a road trip. We are in Airlie Beach until the end of September.

What tips do you have for other travellers who are interested in coming to Airlie Beach?

Soshana: You need to make sure you have a lot of time to explore and lots of money.

What cultural differences or similarities have you noticed between Australia and Austria?

Soshana: There are heaps of differences, people here are very friendly and everyone is so open in Australia.

Bernie: There is a lot more small talk and stuff like that which goes on here.