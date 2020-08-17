Menu
Whitsunday Regional Council have provided an update on a phone booster set to be installed at Lake Proserpine after a fire broke out on a boat yesterday. Picture: Brian Cassidy, Inset: Whitsunday Progress Group
Lake Proserpine boat fire reignites calls for phone tower

Laura Thomas
17th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
WHITSUNDAY council has given an update on a phone booster set to be installed at Lake Proserpine following a dramatic boat fire on the lake yesterday.

A 33-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son suffered burns to their leg and wrist during a boat fire at Lake Proserpine.

A Mackay Hospital and Health spokeswoman said both the woman and her son have since been discharged from Proserpine Hospital.

Photos posted on Facebook by Whitsundays Progress Group show the boating accident could have ended in tragedy as residents took to social media to voice their concerns over the lack of phone reception at the lake.

Ben Murphy commented on a post in the group that he struggled to reach emergency services.

“I was there and tried triple-0 and 112 and couldn’t get either of them to work. Luckily someone was able to make the call,” he said.

Christine Steers also voiced her concerns for the lack of reception.

“(It) worries me that there is no phone service especially considering how easy it would be to install a tower,” she said.

Whitsunday Regional Council deputy director of infrastructure services Adam Hagy said a new telephone booster would be installed within a few months.

The land at Peter Faust Dam is owned by SunWater and the council in May was given permission to install a 4G phone booster for the area.

The council is currently negotiating legal contracts with Telstra and Mr Hagy hoped the tower would be installed by the end of September.

“We’re hoping within the next couple of months we can have the mobile booster installed once paperwork is finalised,” he said.

“It is going to extend the coverage substantially, especially to the campground and a sizeable portion of the lake.

“Because it’s a booster and not a tower, you’re not going to have complete coverage at every extent of the lake but there will be a considerable improvement to mobile coverage at the camping area and a fair portion of the lake.”

The booster will be installed near the existing recreational area near the boat ramp.

boat fire emergency services lake proserpine peter faust dam phone reception sunwater dams telephone tower telstra whitsunday regional council
