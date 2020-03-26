Menu
Lake Proserpine will be closing its camping facilities to stop the spread of COVID-19. Photo: Tourism Whitsunday
News

Lake Proserpine now off limits to campers

Jordan Gilliland
26th Mar 2020 11:04 AM
ADVENTURERS hoping to escape COVID-19 at one of the region’s most popular camping locations have hit a snag, with Lake Proserpine to be closed to campers.

The closure comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced all campgrounds in national parks, state forests and state managed recreation and protected areas would close from today in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesman said the Lake Proserpine camping grounds will be closed as of 10am today until further notice in line with the State Government’s direction and a request from Sunwater.

“This is a precautionary measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” the spokesman said.

“At this stage, day use areas and the boat ramp remain accessible, but the camping area is closed.”

The council encouraged residents to follow Queensland Health advice and practice social distancing, including:

-Staying home as much as possible

-Keeping 1.5 metres away from others

-Avoiding shaking hands

-Avoiding gatherings that aren’t essential

-Remembering to wash hands often

