Sydney's Lance Franklin in action. Picture. Phil Hillyard
AFL

Surgery sidelines Buddy until 2019

by LAUREN WOOD
20th Nov 2018 5:20 PM

LANCE Franklin has had groin surgery and won't train fully until January.

The superstar forward and All-Australian captain suffered the injury in Round 22 and while he played in the Swans' elimination final loss to Greater Western Sydney, it failed to heal and has now forced him under the knife.

He underwent the surgery on Tuesday, with skills training expected to begin in January.

"It was planned that rest would be the optimal form of recovery post-season for Lance, however it hasn't healed at the rate we would have liked and surgery was determined as the best course of action," new Swans head of football Charlie Gardiner said.

"We are confident Lance will make a full recovery and he'll do everything possible to bounce back and play a big part in 2019."

