Landcare National Tree Day event

FAMILY FUN: Melissa, Brendan and Cooper McGoldrick planted trees at Galbraith Park for National Tree Day in 2016. Inge Hansen

WHITSUNDAY Catchment Landcare, Whitsunday Regional Council and local business Filby's Toyota invite the local community to participate in National Tree Day next Saturday.

Running 9am to noon at Galbraith Park, Whitsunday Catchment Landcare co-ordinator Cath Campbell is encouraging families, neighbours and friends to come and help plant native riparian trees and shrubs.

"WCL has been working hard to re-establish riparian (creek line) vegetation to assist with erosion prevention, water quality improvement, providing habitat for birds and native animals and creating a forested corridor across the valley,” she said.

"Come along and make a little bit of family history - put some roots down so as to speak.”

The area to be planted is the last section of riparian revegetation in the parkland and is an extension of revegetation works along the two creeks that has been undertaken at the Galbraith park site during a 10-year period.

Tens of thousands of trees, shrubs and grasses have been planted over this time by WCL volunteers and National Tree Day community events, all funded by various of State and Federal grants, Aurizon and Whitsunday Catchment Landcare.

Bring closed-in shoes, a hat and water bottle, with a water refill station on site. National Tree Day shirts will be given out free on the day thanks to Planet Arc and Toyota's national sponsorship through local dealer Filby's Toyota.

Funding for the planting event has been provided by a Queensland Department of Environment and Science Community Sustainability Grants program.

PLANT trees

WHAT: National Tree Day

WHEN: Saturday, July 28, 9am-12pm

WHERE: Galbraith Park