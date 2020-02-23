Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stock image of a man using Bitcoin.
A stock image of a man using Bitcoin.
News

Landlord throws out renter’s $90 million

by Paula Froelich
23rd Feb 2020 1:22 PM

An Irish drug dealer learned the hard way what every bitcoin investor knows: never lose your codes.

Clifton Collins, a former security guard and a beekeeper turned weed grower/dealer, lost $90 million when his landlord cleaned out the house he'd been renting and sent everything to the dump - including Collin's fishing rod case that hid his Bitcoin codes. Without the codes, the accounts can't be accessed.

"Collins bought most of the Bitcoin in late 2011 and early 2012 using cash he made growing crops of cannabis," the Irish Times reported.

"In early 2017 he had just over 6000 Bitcoin in one account but he feared it may be too easy for a hacker to access. He decided to spread his wealth across 12 new accounts … then printed out the codes for the 12 accounts onto a piece of paper. He hid the paper inside the aluminium cap of his case containing his rod which he kept at his rented home in Farnaught, Cornamona, Co Galway."

 

It all went south for Collins when he was arrested in 2017 for cannabis possession and sentenced to five years in prison. His house was broken into and, shortly thereafter, his landlord sent his belongings - including the fly fishing case - to the dump.

Dump employees remember seeing fishing gear - but the garbage was soon cleared and sent to either Germany and China to be incinerated.

The Criminal Assets Bureau confiscated the 12 accounts, but cannot access them either, without the codes, the Irish Times reported.

Collins has since come to terms with the loss and "considers it punishment for his own stupidity".

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
bitcoin drug dealer landlord

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plane diverted to Rockhampton airport amid heavy rain

        premium_icon Plane diverted to Rockhampton airport amid heavy rain

        Travel The flight departed Sydney this morning.

        • 23rd Feb 2020 12:31 PM
        • 1 TR123
        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Meet the team behind Australia’s most well behaved pets

        premium_icon Meet the team behind Australia’s most well behaved pets

        Pets & Animals A dynamic duo of dog behaviourists know how to help.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days