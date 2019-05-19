Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW STUDY: Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, centre, has announced a new study into the value of Queensland commercial fisheries.
NEW STUDY: Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, centre, has announced a new study into the value of Queensland commercial fisheries. Blake Antrobus
Politics

Landmark study into commercial fisheries

liana walker
by
19th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BDO Econsearch will conduct a two-year study to calculate the economic and social impact of Queensland commercial fisheries.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said BDO Econsearch would engage with industry bodies such as the Queensland Seafood Industry Association and the Queensland Seafood Marketers Association.

"They'll be encouraging commercial fishers to come forward and talk to researchers about their operations, including how many people they employ and their annual turnover," Mr Furner said.

He encouraged commercial fishers to take part in the surveys, which will help demonstrate their value and contribution to the community.

"From the economic data that's collected we will be able to tell how much the commercial fisheries contribute to regional economies, including how many jobs they support, and the social benefits from providing locally caught seafood," he said.

From October, the study will collect data on the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years.

"By March next year we should have a better understanding of how valuable commercial fisheries are to Queensland's economy and community," Mr Furner said.

commercial fishers daf department of agriculture and fisheries fisheries mark furner
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Paitin eyes world crown

    premium_icon Paitin eyes world crown

    News Model finds success on her quest to top of Miss World Australia.

    • 19th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Doggie donations to the rescue

    premium_icon Doggie donations to the rescue

    News Boost for local organisation.

    WHITSUNDAYS DECIDES 2019: By George he's won it

    WHITSUNDAYS DECIDES 2019: By George he's won it

    Politics Follow the votes as they happen.