Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics have raced a person to hospital after a rollover at Coolum Beach.
Lanes blocked, traffic banked after Coast rollover

Matty Holdsworth
7th Sep 2019 9:29 AM
A PERSON is being treated rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover which has traffic banked up along a major Coolum Beach intersection.

Paramedics are on scene at Yandina Coolum Road and Arcoona Road after responding at 8.49am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said the person sustained chest injuries and a fractured ankle in the crash.

They have been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Traffic reports that all lanes are affected and all directions towards Coolum.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

