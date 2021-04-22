Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane traffic: Serious Bruce Highway crash causes major delays
Brisbane traffic: Serious Bruce Highway crash causes major delays
News

Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

22nd Apr 2021 8:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serious crash involving a motorcycle is causing major delays for commuters heading into Brisbane on the Bruce Highway, with traffic backed up more than 15 kilometres already.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway southbound about 6.50am at Murrumba Downs and, an hour later, traffic is still being heavily impacted.

Two right hand lanes are blocked 500m south of Dohles Rock Road, with queues stretching from Pine Rivers Bridge to Uhlmann Road.

 

 

Queensland Ambulance Service is assessing one patient in a serious condition at the scene of the motorcycle crash, with delays stretching back beyond Burpengary.

 

A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.
A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.

 

More to come

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

brisbane bruce highway crash traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to get your hands on $200 Whitsundays travel voucher

        Premium Content How to get your hands on $200 Whitsundays travel voucher

        Travel The vouchers will cover 50 per cent of the cost of bookings such as Great Barrier Reef tours and overnight sailing trips.

        Meet the team delivering Whitsundays news to you

        Premium Content Meet the team delivering Whitsundays news to you

        People and Places Meet your journalists living and working here in the incredible Whitsundays...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Bravus shelves plans for Bowen office development

        Premium Content Bravus shelves plans for Bowen office development

        News Plans for a new Bowen Rail Company office that would have employed an extra 50...