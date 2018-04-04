Menu
Cops swarm as man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge

Harbour Bridge lanes are closed after a man was seen climbing the structure on the morning of Wednesday 4 April 2018. Picture: Channel 7
by Gavin Fernando

A POLICE operation has plunged the Sydney Harbour Bridge into traffic chaos this morning, after a man was seen climbing the structure.

 

All northbound lanes have been closed while southbound lanes have been reduced, according to Live Traffic Sydney.

Traffic is heavy both ways, with rescue squads and emergency services also gathering at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the bridge or consider delaying their journey.

Police negotiators have been speaking with the man for the past hour, according to Today.

It's unknown why he scaled the bridge, but the Daily Telegraph reports police have indicated the man is carrying protest banners.

More to come...

