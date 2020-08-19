Langer Cup: Wavell SHS v St Mary’s College
Wavell SHS will host St Mary's College in the Langer Cup tonight, Wednesday, with all the action to be livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au
The Walters Cup will kick off at 4pm followed by the main event, The Langer Cup, at 5pm.
Wavell SHS remain unbeaten following two wins and a draw, while St Mary's have just one win.
But two narrow loses to Marsden SHS and PBC highlight little separates St Mary's from the rest of the competition, and it will be an event money bet.
TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS
AARON PAYNE CUP & COWBOYS CHALLEGE
10.30am: Mercy v Ignatius Park College in Cowboys Challenge
11.30am: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay in Aaron Payne Cup
12.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Cowboys Challenge
1.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Aaron Payne Cup
LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP
3pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Walters Cup
4pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Walters Cup
4pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Langer Cup
4pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Walters Cup
5pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Langer Cup
5pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Langer Cup
