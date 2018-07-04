Lara Mitton announced as Miss Townsville 2018

Miss Townsville 2018 winner announced, Lara Mitton 25 from the Whitsundays took home the top prize.

Miss Townsville 2018 winner announced, Lara Mitton 25 from the Whitsundays took home the top prize. Alix Sweeney

A WHITSUNDAYS vet nurse crowned Miss Townsville 2018 says she wants to use her title to promote the region.

Lara Mitton was awarded the title last night after three days of judging at the Townsville Show.

"Miss Townsville is huge; these girls have all come from all around Australia to compete," Ms Mitton said.

She came second in the pageant in 2017 to Tahan Lew Fatt.

"It's a really well-known competition."

Miss Townsville 2018 winner announced, Lara Mitton 25 from the Whitsundays took home the top prize. Alix Sweeney

Ms Mitton was born in Airlie Beach but lived in Townsville for several years while attending Townsville Grammar School.

The full-time vet nurse is passionate about North Queensland and plans to use Miss Townsville as a platform to showcase the region.

"We're the capital of North Queensland, we've got so much to give."

Miss Townsville 2018 winner announced, Lara Mitton 25 from the Whitsundays took home the top prize. Alix Sweeney

Show manager Chris Condon said contestants from the local community and interstate travelled to Townsville each year.

"There's no doubt the best girls are coming to Townsville and our local girls are right up there also," Mr Condon said.

"It's about promoting the Townsville community all over the world and it does, that's exactly what happens."

Tahan Lew Fatt, who represented Victoria as a state finalist in the Miss Universe pageant in June, said winning Miss Townsville in 2017 opened up many opportunities for her.

"I think it's a really good platform to build your confidence," Ms Lew Fatt said.