Lara seen for first time with newborn

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington seen for the first time since giving birth to third child!

Australian glamour couple Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington have been photographed with their newborn son for the first time.

The now-parents of three, who are based in Los Angeles, were spotted with their baby boy in a pram along with their other sons Rocket, five, and Racer, three.

The photos show the happy family of five looking laid-back during a beach outing in California.

The 32-year-old model and her actor husband, 43, are yet to publicly acknowledge the birth of their third child, or reveal his name.

Worthington, of Avatar fame, was seen going incognito in a cap and sunglasses as well as sporting a long beard, while Bingle had her hair tired back and was sporting sunglasses.

Australian model Lara Bingle and husband Sam Worthington were seen taking a stroll in Manhattan Beach with their boys. Picture: BACKGRID



The couple confirmed they were expecting in November last year after months of speculation, with Lara telling Vogue Australia: "I'm having a boy, early next year. It's my third boy, and we're all very excited and very happy."

She went on: "I think any addition brings joy and happiness to the family, but more so when you can share it with the other boys. It's such a boy's club in my house!"

Lara and Sam began dating in 2013 and married in an intimate ceremony in Melbourne a year later.

"It was intimate, we just popped into Melbourne where Sam's family is from. It was just our family, less than 10 people," Lara told Kyle and Jackie O in 2015.

"We wrote the whole celebration, we wrote all our vows."

Lara was six months pregnant with their son Rocket at their wedding.

