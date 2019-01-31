Menu
NEW AUSSIES: Twenty-four people became Australian citizens in a Citizenship ceremony at Cannonvale on Australia Day. They are pictured with Whitsunday Regional Council councillors and Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan.
Large group become new Aussies

by Monique Preston
31st Jan 2019 6:00 AM

TWENTY-FIVE people became Australian citizens at a ceremony in Cannonvale on Australia Day.

They came from the UK, Turkey, Philippines, South Africa, Vietnam, Thailand, India, South Korea, China, Ireland, USA and New Zealand.

Whitsunday Regional Council deputy mayor John Collins performed the citizenship ceremony, watched on by a crowd of family and friends of the new citizens.

"Citizenship is a public commitment to embracing Australian values,” Cr Collins told those present at the ceremony.

"Australians believe in the dignity and freedom of each person.

"Our identity is a willingness to have a go and to give others a chance for a fair go.”

The Australia Day citizenship ceremony was one of several held by council throughout the year.

