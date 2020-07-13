Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
News

Large vehicle topples at South Rockhampton intersection

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
13th Jul 2020 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECOVERY operation is underway after a large truck toppled onto its side this morning on a suburban street at the Range in South Rockhampton.

The single vehicle crash at the intersection of Penlington St and Brae St was reported to authorities at 6.30am.

The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.

Emergency services arrived to find a truck lying on its side on the footpath.

Both the driver and passenger were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.

While the driver didn't require treatment from paramedics, the male passenger in his 20s sustained minor injuries and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A witness said there was a detour in place and a tow truck has begun a recovery operation.

A tow truck is preparing to remove the crashed vehicle.
A tow truck is preparing to remove the crashed vehicle.
single vehicle crash single vehicle roll-over tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 49 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        News Full list of everyone scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court today

        Cannonvale man charged after swag of items stolen from unit

        premium_icon Cannonvale man charged after swag of items stolen from unit

        Crime Police allege he took the items before stealing a station wagon at the property.

        Woman jailed for attacking staff at popular pub

        premium_icon Woman jailed for attacking staff at popular pub

        Crime She lunged at her victim, grabbing her face and digging her nails in

        One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        premium_icon One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        News One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Queensland overnight. It comes as...