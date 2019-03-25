'Largest ever' CMC rocks thousands of fans at Willowbank

THIS year's CMC Rocks was the biggest in history, eclipsing previous attendance records by thousands.

Only a dream 12 years ago, CMC Rocks has transformed into the southern hemisphere's premier country music event.

Between March 14 and 17 Willowbank hosted 24,000 music lovers each day.

The event featured stellar performances from 20 international and eight local artists across a huge four days.

This year's event sold out within 90 minutes, for the third consecutive year, with fans jumping at the chance to experience their favourite artists live.

An increased capacity at the venue resulted in an additional 4000 passionate music fans attending this year, up from a daily attendance of 20,000 in 2018.

"There's no words to express the pride we feel at the end of a weekend like this," festival director Jeremy Dylan said.

"A year's hard work and dedication from thousands of staff and crew, culminated in an incredible four days."

"Each year, we make what, just 12 years ago, was a dream into a reality and we intend to keep doing so for many years to come."

Promoter Michael Chugg said the event was a credit to a team that worked hard to deliver the event.

"Besides almost being burnt on my bald head by a lightening bolt, I was incredibly excited by the way that everybody - staff and punters alike - handled the ever-changing weather," he said.

Early entry and an extended festival program exclusively for campers ensured festivities kicked off well on Thursday afternoon, with first-timers Devin Dawson and Lindsay Ell, along with The Sisterhood Band wowing audiences at the Jack Daniel's White Rabbit Saloon.

The return of festival favourite the Regatta Boatshed Restaurant, along with brand new Pimm's Pamper Bar, BBQ Mafia, Carlton Dry House and more, ensured festival goers had plenty of good eating and drinking to accompany the top-notch tunes.

With the support of Ipswich City Council and the Queensland Government, CMC Rocks is confirmed to remain at its Willowbank home for at least the next three years.