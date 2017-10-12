Laser racers battle it out on Pioneer Bay

Roo and Tyme Diesel with Jolan Purdell racing a Corsair on Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY morning provided light conditions, ideal for the weekly learn to sail sessions held between 8.30-11.30am.

After a break for a few weeks, the morning was used as a refresher, spending time on the water.

In the afternoon, Whitsunday Sailing Club conducted the first races of the series, which will run over four weeks.

In the junior division William Preat, sailing his O'pen Bic, took line honours in both races, heading Zac Sleight by sufficient margins to take wins on corrected time.

In the senior division Dane Boulder, visiting from Keppel Bay, had a successful day in his radial rigged laser, holding off a determined Daniel Scott in both races.

Dane Boulder takes the lead from Daniel Scott. Peter Carruthers

Further back, another battle took place between the corsairs of Jolan Purdell and Eden Humphrey, with one win each.

Learn to Sail classes operate each Sunday, while racing continues each Sunday afternoon.

For information, phone the Whitsunday Sailing Club on 4946 6138.

Learning to Sail

WHITSUNDAY Sailing Club, well respected for its long and successful history of teaching youngsters to sail, is preparing to conduct adult learn to sail courses.

With the imminent arrival of the club's fleet of RS Quest dinghies, the club can provide sailing lessons specifically aimed at adults wishing to learn to sail.

The course, led by a qualified instructor, will suit beginners who are keen to sail their own small sailboats or yachts, or to start crewing in yacht races.

The syllabus will cover basic theory, terminology and on water skills. Practical sessions in the club's dinghies each week will ensure that you get wet.

Participants must be over 18 years, and must be able to swim.

The course fee is $450 (inc GST), and includes club membership as well as course notes.

"We are delighted to be able to offer this beginner's course for adults, to help people experience the enjoyment of sailing in the Whitsundays. There is no better place to learn to sail,” Whitsunday Sailing Club's sailing manager Ross Chisholm said.

Dates for the course are yet to be finalised.

For expression of interest, phone Ross Chisholm on 4946 6138 or 0429 584 787.