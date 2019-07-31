LAST CHANCE: Development application given sixth extension

HILLSIDE: The proposed development will consist of 16 units and 12 townhouses.

HILLSIDE: The proposed development will consist of 16 units and 12 townhouses. Contributed

A POTENTIAL residential development overlooking Bowen has been given a last chance or risk losing its development application.

The 'Top of the Hill' residential development has been in limbo for more than a decade, as the developer requested continuous extensions to an original 2008 application.

The original permit approving the construction of 16 multiple dwelling units and 12 townhouses at the end of Tynwald Ave, on the Bowen Water Reservoir Hill, was given in June 2008.

The developers, Top of the Hill Apartments Pty Ltd, were given subsequent extensions in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017 before its final approval at the Whitsunday Regional Council ordinary meeting held on July 24.

DEVELOPMENT: The proposed development will sit across from Bowen water reservoirs and consist of 28 dwellings. Contributed

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the DA once more, citing it as the "final chance".

Whitsundays Mayor Andrew Willcox said the council was trying to reduce the number of development application extensions.

"We want to reduce the amount of extensions given to projects that don't eventuate, allowing potential investment from other interested parties," Mr Willcox said.

The project was approved on the assumption that the development company would begin construction within the next 12 months, and complete the project within two years.

Veris, who submitted the extension on behalf of the developer, cited the "economic climate of Bowen for the last 10 years" as the reason for the string of extensions.

The submission outlined that the applicant believed that, with the approval of the Adani Carmichael Mine and potential opening of the Galilee Basin, there was a positive shift in the economic climate.

The submission further said that the construction would provide about $12m to the local economy through the use of local consultants and contractors' and provide Bowen with an alternative form of accommodation than the single storey dwellings 'that dominate the local area'.

Director and shareholder of Top of the Hill Apartments Pty Ltd Handley Jones confirmed that the company had been waiting for the outlook for Bowen to change.

"It would have been foolish of us to continue with a development of this size in Bowen given how it had been," Mr Jones said.

"However we are positive that, with the approval of Adani, and what we would expect to be the subsequent approval of mines in the region, there will be a renewal."

Mr Jones said that the development would be 'in the millions' and would provide large and generous sized dwellings when constructed.

"This will be a top quality investment in Bowen, and with its location will be visible on the entry into town," he said.

"All the dwellings will have coastal views and will provide a different kind of accommodation to Bowen."

He said the company was looking for a joint venture partnership for the project.