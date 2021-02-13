‘Last chance’ for drunk mum who kicked police officer

Julia Kathryn Synott, who pleaded guilty to kicking a police officer, was on probation for committing a similar offence early last year.

A magistrate has given a Coast mum one last chance to avoid a conviction after she pleaded guilty to kicking a police officer while on probation for a similar offence.

Julia Kathryn Synott, 34, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday charged with assaulting a police officer, obstructing police and wilful damage of police property.

A drunken Synott had kicked a police officer in the thigh before later grabbing an officer's arm and "baring her teeth" at him, on January 4.

Police had found Synott lying on the ground earlier that night after being called to an incident at Nambour.

Officers tried to rouse Synott who was slurring her speech and showed signs of being intoxicated, police prosecutor James Allen said.

Synott gave the police a Nambour address for them to drop her off at, but when they arrived nobody was home and officers asked if there was anywhere else she could go.

Synott, who had been cooperative until that point, did not say anything.

Mr Allen said an officer opened the car door and asked her to complete a breath test, at which point she became angry and refused.

Synott lashed out and kicked the officer in the thigh.

She was taken to the watch house and was told several times to remain in the car for health questioning after she kept trying to force her way out.

The court heard Synott grabbed the car door with both hands and tried to pull herself out, but when an officer put a hand on her shoulder to stop her she grabbed his arm and "bared her teeth" at him.

Officers discovered Synott had also damaged the inside of the police car by pulling on the rubber interior lining of the door, leaving it partially hanging out of the car.

Defence lawyer Anna Smith said Synott had "no memory" of the offences and only remembered waking up in a cell.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin noted it was the third in a string of similar offences Synott had committed in the past year.

Synott had been placed on probation in September after pleading guilty to kicking a police officer twice in the leg as he was arresting her at Sunshine Plaza.

"She'd been doing well on probation," Ms Smith said.

"She thought she was doing so well with her rehabilitation at the time and thought if she only had a few drinks she would be OK … but she blacked out.

"She now knows she can't just 'have a few drinks'."

Ms Smith said Synott had turned to alcohol to cope with family stress and said before last year she had been a "successful, educated professional".

Ms Smith said the mother-of-three had gone 33 years without coming before the courts and was now focused on her rehabilitation.

"The assault was one kick to the thigh, it was not a protracted assault," Ms Smith said.

She said Synott had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had put "genuine" effort into her rehabilitation.

She requested no convictions be recorded against Synott due to the impact it could have on future employment and said Synott intended to study a Masters degree in international law.

"I have grave concerns about you," Ms Baldwin said to Synott.

"I have to be honest, I really don't think you're being honest with yourself."

Ms Baldwin questioned why Synott, who did not have a background in law, had brought up her intention to complete the Masters degree.

"I'm sceptical about why someone would pull that of a hat," she said.

"It's worthless in Australia without a Bachelor of Law.

"Is it just to get the no conviction recorded?"

Ms Baldwin said she was giving Synott one last chance to avoid a conviction and placed her on a two year good behaviour bond of $3000.

"If you blow it even with the slightest thing … you'll be fined $3000, resentenced and a conviction will definitely be recorded."