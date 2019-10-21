LAST CHANCE: Nominate your community hero today

Pride of Australia medallist John Hadok with his partner Janice Quadrio. Picture: Tara Croser.

TIME is running out to recognise the heroes of the region. Nominations for the annual Pride of Australia awards are about to close.

The awards, run by News Corp, give Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region residents a chance to honour the everyday heroes in their life.

Mackay doctor John Hadok was one of six Queenslanders to receive the Pride of Australia award last year.

Dr Hadok was recognised for his role in saving the life of shark attack survivor Justine Barwick, who was mauled in the Whitsundays on September 19 last year.

Earlier this month, Dr Hadok said there were many unsung heroes in the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday communities and urged residents to nominate someone for this year’s award.

Today, Monday, October 21, marks the end of the nominations for the 2019 Pride of Australia awards.

To celebrate the remarkable contribution and achievements of your community heroes send your nomination before 11.59pm tonight.

Nominate someone today at: http://prideofaustralia.com.au/