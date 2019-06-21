Menu
Dale Last has criticised the State Government's Budget allocation for Bowen and Collinsville.
Politics

Last say on State Budget

by Jordan Gilliland
21st Jun 2019 5:30 AM
MEMBER for Burdekin and Shadow Minister for North Queensland, Dale Last, has slammed the State Government's 2019-20 Budget calling it a "another wasted opportunity” for Bowen and Collinsville.

Mr Last said that despite lobbying by himself, Whitsunday Regional Council and GW3, the big-ticket items identified as essential for the Bowen and Collinsville areas were overlooked and he believed there was little in the Budget to look forward too.

"Despite all the talk since the federal election, this budget proves that the current government doesn't support regional Queensland, let alone in areas like Bowen and Collinsville,” Mr Last said.

"The Queensland Labor government had the chance to step up to the mark on health in Bowen but chose not to.”

"The Federal government has committed more than half of the funding needed to fund a CT scanner in Bowen but there is nothing in the State Budget to actually get the project underway.”

"Instead of finally reinstating birthing services at the Bowen Hospital, there are actually cuts to the Mackay Hospital and Health Service so it really is just the same lip service we have seen for years now.”

Mr Last said that while there were a few minor wins for the district, regions like Bowen and Collinsville needed vision and a focus on cost of living pressures.

"The reduction in payroll tax will help small and medium-sized businesses and I am glad to see funding for existing projects like Beautiful Bowen and upgrading electricity transmission but the simple fact is we aren't getting a fair go on things like electricity prices throughout regional Queensland,” Mr Last said.

