Tributes for Nilly Mooney, who was killed in an alleged hit and run, are a tragic reminder of the 15 year old's death on March 1 this year on Beaconsfield.
Crime

Last step in Beaconsfield hit and run case

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
8th Sep 2020 6:11 PM
AN alleged repeat offender linked to a fatal traffic collision that claimed the life of popular schoolgirl Nilly Mooney will have her case finalised next month.

Jessica May Goulding is at the centre of the alleged hit and run on March 1 this year at Beaconsfield that claimed the life of the 15 year old about 3.20am on Nicklin Dr.

Nilly Mooney was killed on Nicklin Dr on March 2. Picture: supplied
Nilly Mooney was killed on Nicklin Dr on March 2. Picture: supplied

Today she appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court via videolink after her bail was refused last month.

The court heard Ms Goulding is facing another six charges, bringing the total to 42.

This includes the charge of failing to remain at an incident and render assistance, which is in relation to Nilly's death.

Mother Tania Rudall and sister Sienna Mooney were comforted by fellow mourners at the funeral of 15-year-old Nilly Mooney, who was killed in a hit and run on March 1. Photo: Zizi Averill
Of the 42 charges, more than half are drug offences.

There are also two allegations of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three charges in relation to licence plates and one of driving a safe but defective vehicle.

A number of the alleged offences occurred after Ms Goulding was charged in relation to Nilly's death.

It is understood she handed herself into police hours after the crash.

The court heard all matters would proceed to sentence. The case was listed for a date early next month.

