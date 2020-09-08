Last step in Beaconsfield hit and run case
AN alleged repeat offender linked to a fatal traffic collision that claimed the life of popular schoolgirl Nilly Mooney will have her case finalised next month.
Jessica May Goulding is at the centre of the alleged hit and run on March 1 this year at Beaconsfield that claimed the life of the 15 year old about 3.20am on Nicklin Dr.
Today she appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court via videolink after her bail was refused last month.
The court heard Ms Goulding is facing another six charges, bringing the total to 42.
This includes the charge of failing to remain at an incident and render assistance, which is in relation to Nilly's death.
Of the 42 charges, more than half are drug offences.
There are also two allegations of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three charges in relation to licence plates and one of driving a safe but defective vehicle.
A number of the alleged offences occurred after Ms Goulding was charged in relation to Nilly's death.
It is understood she handed herself into police hours after the crash.
The court heard all matters would proceed to sentence. The case was listed for a date early next month.