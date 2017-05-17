Late comeback not enough in WFC loss

FIGHTIN' FOR IT: WFC's Anthony Nobilia makes a run during the Reserves match against Country United on Saturday.

SOCCER: A thrilling second half fight back wasn't enough for the Whitsunday Football Club as they lost 4-3 against Mackay Wanderers in Walkerston on Saturday.

Despite going into half-time down 4-0, three second half goals to captain Sam Reynolds, Tom Machin and Cormac Farrell got them in it.

Manager Anthony Nobilia said defensive errors cost them.

"Errors cost us three of the four goals basically,” he said. "They were the main factor and it had us chasing the game.”

New stand in coach Ben Smith made several changes for the second half and the difference was immediate.

"It was a hard competitive game and Whitsunday showed an amazing spirit and in the second half it really showed,” Nobilia said.

"What really helped us at the end was our fitness. Thanks must go to our new coaching staff Alison Langevad for that.

"I'd like to see us continue to work on that unity and spirit we showed.”

The Reserves suffered a 6-1 loss against Country United despite scoring the first goal through Harry Hodgen while the Ladies went down 6-0 against Lions.