Late Mail: Huge Roosters shock as Tedesco ruled out

Sydney Roosters look set to be boosted by the return of Siosiua Taukeiaho for their match against the Broncos. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Champion fullback James Tedesco has been ruled out of the Roosters side for tonight's match against the Broncos.

The Dally M player of the year woke up on Thursday morning with a temperature and was withdrawn from the team.

Under strict NRL bio-security protocols, any player with a temperature above 37.2 cannot enter an NRL venue.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson arrived in Brisbane on Thursday afternoon and confirmed Tedesco would miss the match.

He is likely to play Brett or Josh Morris in the fullback role.

Meanwhile, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed James Roberts won't take the field in tomorrow night's clash against Melbourne.

There was talk Roberts would make a return even though he was named outside of the 17 on Tuesday.

Bennett said Roberts looked 'good' at training but match fitness remained the biggest reason why he would not play at AAMI Park.

"He needs more time in his legs and more running than what he's done in the last two months. But he'll definitely play next week," Bennett said.

Roberts returned to training one week before the season restarted after taking time off from the field to deal with personal issues.

Bennett also confirmed a reshuffle in the forwards. Cameron Murray was named on the left edge again on Tuesday but will now return to the middle.

"He'll play in the middle this week. It's the best thing for us as a team, we need what he brings in the middle. He adds a little to us there and we need that right now," Bennett said.

Murray's shift back to lock will see Ethan Lowe start on the left edge in Murray place. Liam Knight, who was named in the no.13 jumper, will drop to the bench.

It's also expected Keaon Koloamatangi will make his NRL debut from the bench.

"He'll be on the bench. He's a Souths Junior, he and Cam Murray played together since they were 7 years old. He's got good skills and a good player," Bennett.

Wayne Bennett is set to shift Cameron Murray back to lock and bench Liam Knight. Picture: Phil Hillyard

All the latest team news ahead of Round four of the 2020 NRL season.

BRONCOS VS ROOSTERS

Thursday, June 4th, 7:50pm Suncorp Stadium

BRONCOS: 1. Jamayne Isaako, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Jesse Arthars, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Herbie Farnworth, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Brodie Croft (c), 8. Tom Flegler, 18. Cory Paix, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Ethan Bullemor, 12. Jamil Hopoate, 13. Pat Carrigan (c)

Interchange: 14. Tesi Niu, 15. Joe Ofahengaue, 16. Rhys Kennedy, 17. Matthew Lodge

Reserves:, 19. Xavier Coates, 20. Tom Dearden

Players cut: 9. Jake Turpin, 21. Pride Petterson-Robati

Wacko's Late Mail: The Broncos have been dealt a massive blow only a week or two after releasing Andrew McCullough with Jake Turpin ruled out with a fractured leg which will keep him out for 4-6 weeks, this will see rookie Cory Paix come in and start at hooker. Jesse Arthars moves in to right centre with Herbie Farnworth starting on right wing. Boom rookie sensation Tesi Niu will be making his NRL debut from the bench. Jake Turpin and Pride Petterson-Robati were omitted 24 hours before kick-off with Xavier Coates and Tom Dearden remaining in the 19.

ROOSTERS: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Brett Morris, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Isaac Liu, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Sitili Tupouniua

Reserves: 18. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 20. Ryan Hall

Players cut: 19. Mitchell Aubusson, 21. Lachlan Lam

Wacko's Late Mail: The Roosters are without star fullback James Tedesco, after he reportedly woke up with a temperature and was ruled out under NRL bio-security protocols. A reshuffle is likely to see either Brett or Josh Morris switch to fullback, with Ryan Hall to join the backline on the wing.

Sio Suia Taukeiaho took part in the Roosters captain's run on Wednesday and is set to come into the 17 for either Nat Butcher or Sitili Tupounuia with the final call to be made on Thursday. Victor Radley was cleared at the judiciary on Tuesday night after being found not guilty of a dangerous tackle. Mitch Aubusson and Lachlan Lam were omitted 24 hours before kick-off with Ryan Hall the other player remaining in the 19.

PANTHERS VS WARRIORS

Friday, June 5th, 6:00pm, Campbelltown Stadium

PANTHERS: 1. Caleb Aetkins, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Matt Burton, 7. Jarome Luai, 8. James Tamou, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Kurtis Capewell, 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Mitch Kenny, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Moses Leota, 17. Liam Martin

Reserves: 18. Brent Naden, 19. Billy Burns, 20. Jack Hetherington, 21. Charlie Staines

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: The Panthers have both Kurt Capewell (neck) and Viliame Kikau (shoulder) set to overcome minor knocks to line up on the weekend. Liam Martin was a late withdrawal last weekend due to a leg injury and he has recovered from it to take up bench position. Brent Naden or Jack Hetherington could come onto bench to replace Mitch Kenny if Ivan Cleary wants to run a 4 forward bench or a bench utility.

WARRIORS: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Patrick Herbert, 3. Karl Lawton, 4. Gerard Beale, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Adam Blair, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 11. Elisea Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Isaiah Papali'i

Interchange: 14. Jack Murchie, 15. Poasa Faamausili, 16. King Vuniyayawa, 17. Josh Curran

Reserves: 18. Channel Harris-Tevita, 20. Hayze Perham, 21. Adam Pompey, 22. Leivaha Pulu

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: The Warriors have King Vuniyayawa in some doubt after he picked a up neck injury and failed to finish the game last week. However, he has trained this week and is expected to play with no late changes expected. Tohu Harris while named in the 12 jersey will play lock with Isaiah Papali'i moving to the right edge. Josh Curran and new loanee Poasa Faamausili will both play there first games of the season.

STORM VS RABBITOHS

Friday, June 5th, 7:50pm, AAMI Park

STORM: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Justin Olam, 4. Marion Seve, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Christian Welch, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Tino Faasuamaleaui, 16. Ryley Jacks, 17. Max King

Reserves: 18. Brenko Lee, 19. Albert Vete, 20. Darryn Schonig, 21. Chris Lewis

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: The Storm have no injury concerns leading into the game with the only potential change to the 17 as named being Ryley Jacks cut in favour of either rookie Chris Lewis or Darryn Schonig.

RABBITOHS: 1. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. Campbell Graham, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Alex Johnston, 6. Troy Dargan, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. Jaydn Su'A, 12. Cameron Murray, 13. Liam Knight

Interchange: 14. Mark Nicholls, 15. Ethan Lowe, 16. Bayley Sironen, 17. Patrick Mago

Reserves: 18. Bryson Goodwin, 19. Tom Amone, 20. James Roberts, 21. Keaon Koloamatangi

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: The Rabbitohs expected to have one change with Ethan Lowe set to be promoted to start on the left edge which will see Cameron Murray moving to lock and Liam Knight dropping to the bench. Bailey Sironen or Patrick Mago is expected to drop out of the 17 which will see Keaon Koloamatangi make his NRL debut from bench. James Roberts is expected to be given another week to gain fitness after returning to training late.

EELS VS SEA EAGLES

Saturday, June 6th, 5:30pm, Bankwest Stadium

Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. Marata Niukore

Interchange: 14. Brad Takairangi, 15. Ray Stone, 16. Kane Evans 17. Peni Terepo

Reserves: 18. Oregon Kaufusi, 19. George Jennings, 20. Will Smith, 21. David Gower

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: The Eels have no major injury concerns with Peni Terepo having to pass required HIA protocols to play but I expect them to be 1-17.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Corey Waddell, 16. Sean Keppie, 17. Taniela Paseka

Reserves: 18. Morgan Boyle, 19. Jack Gosiewski, 20. Tevita Funa 21. Brendan Elliot

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: The Sea Eagles also have no injury concerns and will be 1-17 with no late changes expected.

COWBOYS VS SHARKS

Saturday, June 6th, 7:30pm, Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Cowboys: 1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Esan Marsters, 5. Ben Hampton, 6. Scott Drinkwater, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. Francis Molo, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Mitchell Dunn, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14. Reece Robson, 15. John Asiata, 16. Tom Gilbert, 17. Gavin Cooper

Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Shane Wright, 20. Tom Opacic, 21. Reuben Cotter

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: The Cowboys dropped a bombshell on Teamlist Tuesday when they ruled out Jason Taumalolo with a knee injury, which will move Josh McGuire to lock and allow rookie forward Tom Gilbert to make NRL debut from the bench. Gavin Cooper will need to prove his fitness after missing last week with a calf injury and will have a final fitness test at the captain's run, with Shane Wright on standby should Cooper be ruled out. No other late changes are expected.

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Toby Rudolf, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Aaron Woods, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Jack Williams

Interchange: 14. Connor Tracey, 15. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 16. Siosifa Talaki, 17. Scott Sorensen

Reserves: 18. Billy Magoulias, 19. Braydon Trindall, 20. Royce Hunt, 21. Teig Wilton

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: The Sharks could have one change to the 17 named with Connor Tracey expected to drop off the bench like last week, opening the door for Billy Magoulias to come onto the bench. Siosifa Talakai has been named to make his club debut from the bench, while Blayke Brailey (sternum) and Ronaldo Mulitalo (knock) will both play after training with the squad this week.

RAIDERS VS KNIGHTS

Sunday, June 7th, 4:05pm, Campbelltown Stadium

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Bailey Simonsson, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. George Williams, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Dunamis Lui, 11. Corey Horsburgh, 12. Joe Tapine, 13. Corey Horsburgh

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Iosia Soliola 17. Jordan Rapana

Reserves: 18. Tom Starling, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Kai O'Donnell, 21. Michael Oldfield

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: Raiders look set to be 1-17 with Bailey Simonsson expected to overcome a leg infection to reclaim his position on the wing.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Kurt Mann, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Aidan Guerra, 12. Sione Mata'utia, 13. Herman Ese'ese

Interchange: 14. Tex Hoy, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Tim Glasby, 17. Brodie Jones

Reserves: 18. Gehamat Shibasaki, 19. Chris Randall, 20. Mason Lino, 21. Pasami Saulo

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: The Knights have concerns regarding the fitness of halfback Mitchell Pearce after he suffered a nasty concussion against Penrith last week. Pearce will need to pass required HIA protocols and take part in Saturday's captain's run to be a confirmed starter. If he is ruled out I would expect to see Mason Lino come in at half. Tex Hoy has been named on the bench, with the plan being to move Kurt Mann to hooker when new signing Andrew McCullough needs a rest during the game. Tim Glasby (HIA) and Aidan Guerra (elbow) will recover from minor injuries to take up their positions in the 17 with Glasby a chance to start at lock like last week - pushing Herman Ese'ese back to the bench.

TITANS VS TIGERS

Sunday, June 7th, 6:30pm, CBUS Super Stadium

Titans: 1. Tyrone Roberts, 2. Brian Kelly, 3. Dale Copley, 4. Tyrone Peachey, 5. Phil Sami, 6. Ash Taylor, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Erin Clark, 10. Sam Lisone, 11. Kevin Proctor (c), 12. Keegan Hipgrave, 13. Jai Arrow.

Interchange: 14. Tanah Boyd, 15. Jaiman Jolliffe, 16. Bryce Cartwright, 17. Young Tonumaipea

Reserves: 18. Jarrod Wallace, 19. Jai Whitbread, 20. Anthony Don, 21. Jonus Pearson.

Wacko's Late Mail: The main concern is the fitness of Tyrone Roberts (ankle). He will need to take part in the captain's run on Saturday to play but if ruled out Phillip Sami would move to fullback with Young Tonumaipea coming on to the wing and either Jarrod Wallace or Jai Whitbread joining the bench. Ash Taylor (shoulder), Sami (ankle) and Jai Arrow (HIA) all picked up knocks from the Cowboys game but trained during week and all will play.

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Joseph Leilua, 4. Moses Mbye, 5. Robert Jennings, 6. Benji Marshall, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Josh Aloiai, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Thomas Mikaele, 11. Luke Garner, 12. Luciano Leilua, 13. Alex Twal

Interchange: 14. Oliver Clark, 15. Billy Walters, 16. Chris Lawrence, 17. Alex Sayfarth

Reserves: 18. Josh Reynolds, 19. Corey Thompson, 20. Matthew Eisenhuth, 21. Michael Chee Kam

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: Thomas Mikaele (corked thigh) is the only injury concern but he trained with the squad this week and barring any late mishaps the Tigers will be 1-17.

BULLDOGS VS DRAGONS

Monday, June 8th, 4:05pm, Bankwest Stadium

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Reimis Smith, 4. Will Hopoate, 5. Christian Crichton, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Lachlan Lewis, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Dean Britt, 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Jake Averillo, 15. Renouf To'omaga, 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 17. Sauaso Sue

Reserves: 19. Ofahiki Ogden, 20. Kerrod Holland, 21. Sione Katoa, 22. Brandon Wakeham

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: Adam Elliot and Reimis Smith are in doubt after they failed HIAs last weekend. Both will need to pass the required protocols to play, and an eight-day turnaround helps. Ofahiki Ogden is on standby for Elliot and Kerrod Holland is on standby for Smith. Kieran Foran returns after recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.

Dragons: 1. Corey Norman, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Brayden Williame, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Ben Hunt, 7. Adam Clune 8. Josh Kerr, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. James Graham

Interchange: 14. Trent Merrin, 15. Blake Lawrie, 16. Issac Luke, 17. Euan Aitken

Reserves: 18. Tyrell Fuimaono, 19. Matthew Dufty, 20. Jacob Host, 21. Jackson Ford

Players cut: TBC

Wacko's Late Mail: Rookie half Adam Clune broke his nose at training on Tuesday after a collision with Paul Vaughan. The Dragons report he will recover from it to make his NRL debut. He is a left-side half who has a very good short kicking game and is direct in attack which allowed him to lead the NSW Cup in 2019 with 28 try assists and 27 linebreak assists as well as seven forced line dropouts and 2535 kick metres in 22 games. Corey Norman moves back to fullback with Ben Hunt moving to five-eighth. Josh Kerr is set to overcome a knock to the knee to start at prop. The only potential charge would be if Paul McGregor decides to run with a three-man forward bench and hooker with either Jacob Host or Jackson Ford a chance to replace Euan Aitken.

