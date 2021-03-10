Menu
Generic image of business people
News

Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

by Cathryn McLauchlan
10th Mar 2021 4:00 AM
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Whitsunday Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is three.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Whitsunday, listed by postcode in date order:

4800

Howron Pty Ltd, ABN: 78123013589, Main Business Location: QLD 4800, Notice Date: February 25, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

4802

Morton Berg Pty Ltd, ABN: 16106170576, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: June 15, 2020, Liquidator: Malcolm Kimbal Howell

Tawcove Pty Ltd, ABN: 26114764359, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: February 25, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

