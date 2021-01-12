Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Road alerts across the Whitsundays as at 3.30pm Tuesday. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council
Road alerts across the Whitsundays as at 3.30pm Tuesday. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council
Information

LATEST: Flooding affects roads across Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 9:01 AM

UPDATE 3.30PM: Rain is persisting across the region and a number of roads are being affected by flooding.

Here are the latest road alerts:

- Russells Crossing at Bowen: Flooding, road closed to all traffic, avoid the area

- Tondara Rd at Guthalungra: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

- Murrays Bay Rd at Bowen: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

- Strathmore Rd at Mount Wyatt: Flooding, road closed to all traffic, avoid the area

- Kings Beach Rd at Bowen: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

- Kelsey Creek Rd at Kelsey Creek: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

- Cedar Creek Falls Rd at Palm Grove: Flooding, road closed to all traffic, avoid the area

- Collingvale Rd at Gregory River: Flooding, road closed to all traffic, avoid the area

- Crystalbrook Rd at Crystal Brook: Flooding, all lanes affected, proceed with caution

- Gregory Cannon Valley Rd at Cannon Valley: Flooding, all lanes affected, do not drive in floodwater

- Bruce Highway at Proserpine: Flooding, no blockage, proceed with caution

UPDATE 10AM: Water has spilt on to the road at Crofton Creek Bridge.

Drivers are being advised both lanes are blocked and the area should be avoided.

Here’s the latest information from the Whitsunday Regional Council on roads affected by flooding:

– Russells Crossing at Bowen: Flooding, closures, avoid the area

– Tondara Rd at Guthalungra: Flooding, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Murrays Bay Rd at Bowen: Flooding, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Strathmore Rd at Mount Wyatt: Flooding, closures, avoid the area

– Kings Beach Rd at Bowen: Flooding, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– A1 at Lethebrook: Hazard, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Kelsey Creek Rd at Kelsey Creek: Flooding, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Gregory Cannon Valley Rd at Cannon Valley: Flooding, do not drive in floodwater

– Cedar Creek Falls Rd at Palm Grove: Flooding, closures, avoid the area

More stories:

Christensen social media posts ‘putting Qlders at risk’: MP

CQ company wins Bowen Wharf repair project

Mackay Whitsunday district road toll doubles over 12 months

flood road closures whitsunday regional council whitsundays flooding
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sleeping intruder sprung in home after jimmying open door

        Premium Content Sleeping intruder sprung in home after jimmying open door

        Crime Police found him asleep at the Proserpine residence but he says he was given permission to be there … and to break in.

        Why there will soon be more helicopters in our skies

        Premium Content Why there will soon be more helicopters in our skies

        Information There is an increase in activity expected across Alligator Creek, Bowen...

        Man caught with bags of meth ‘lucky’ to avoid supply charge

        Premium Content Man caught with bags of meth ‘lucky’ to avoid supply charge

        Crime The Bowen bloke was found in a ‘suspicious’ situation in a shopping centre car...

        Mackay Whitsunday district road toll doubles over 12 months

        Premium Content Mackay Whitsunday district road toll doubles over 12 months

        News ‘Drivers need to think about the choices they are making, as soon as you sit behind...